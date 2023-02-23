River City Roundup

Partnership for Child Health Jax hosts a Black History Month event focused on Youth Empowerment Friday from 5:30-7:30pm. For 30 years, the Partnership for Child Health has been advancing the health, equity and well-being of children, youth and families. The organization connects public, private, non-profit and academic organizations to identify, develop and implement systems of care to strengthen and empower children and families making our city a better place for everyone. Attendees will connect with Chrystina McGriff of Ready, Prep, Go Meal prep, storyteller and historian Cora Hackley, and First Coast NPCH. The Special Guest Speaker will be Dr. Benjamin Harvey, a Jacksonville native and tech entrepreneur. Students from Douglas Anderson will be in house with performances, as well. It will be Emmett Reed Center for Hope. www.pchjax.org

The Jacksonville community is invited to come and celebrate the release of the DH Kulture Film Friday and Saturday at the Cookbook Restaurant in Historic Springfield. This film is about some of the African American’s extraordinary contributions to the Kulture of Florida. The film is a positive, educational and Kultural experience. Doors open at 7pm, the film starts at 8 with a Q & A immediately after. www.dhkulture.com

Diamond D Ranch Barns will be beautifully lit and filled with some of the best boutiques around. Shop a variety of trends brought by carefully hand selected vendors. It will be a night filled with fun, food, drinks, live entertainment, fireside mingling, photo booth magic, a cash bar, games, giveaways, and a shopping experience like no other.

Participating vendors specialize in following items:

Boutique Clothing / Upcycled Clothing / Hats / Custom Hat Bar - Including Hat Branding

Handmade Leather Bags / Inspired Bags / Jewelry / Shoes / Fresh Flower Truck

Body Products / Handmade Jewelry / Luxury Pup Clothes / Mens T-shirts

Clothes and accessories ranging in a variety of sizes including:

Women (Extra Small -Plus size) / Children / Baby / Maternity / Dog

Friday 6-10pm, Saturday 3-10pm Must purchase tickets beforehand and they expect a sellout. www.diamonddranchinc.com