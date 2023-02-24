Forming the Buffalo Soldier Regiments

Throughout Black History Month, our friend Yolanda “Yollie” Copeland the founder and CEO of Explore JAX Core has been a great resource and guide to our past. Today Yollie walked us through the history of the Buffalo Soldier Regiments and the impact they had on our nation. These all-Black regiments, first established in 1866 by Congress after the Civil War, were primarily made up of veterans who had fought during the Civil War, the U.S. Colored Troops—as well as those formerly enslaved. Buffalo Soldiers were entrusted with important roles during the post-Civil War era—peacetime work as well as active combat to protect U.S. interests. While their duties originally supported government-sanctioned expansion across the United States, all-Black regiments later served in major military actions across the globe:

To learn more about Explore Jax Core visit www.explorejaxcore.com