Mental Wellness Wednesday | Beating Loneliness

Social isolation changes the brain In a recent longitudinal study, teens and those over 55yrs are especially impacts when they have don’t have a weekly social activity.

*They had an over 25% increased risk of dementia

*Less gray matter in areas of the brain related to memory and decision making.

*emotional brain (stress areas) correlates with social support

What can we do?

Just one: A recent study of almost 1000 pp, found that just 1 quality conversation a day can boost mental well being

Digit connections matter - my own research (and one that I did in a TEDx talk), is that intentional online engagement can increase empathy

Volunteer - It creates a sense of community and increases mental health