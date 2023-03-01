The amazing history of Legacy Gold BBQ

Pitmaster Bob Cooper’s Legacy Gold BBQ Sauce is the signature sauce recipe birthed in 1965 by Robert “Bob” and Liz Cooper. They served the Eastside, Arlington, Westside, &. Downtown communities their unique fare of exceptional BBQ for 30+ years. The sauce is the perfect marriage of a southern sauce featuring a ketchup and mustard based fusion with a hint of vinegar, making it ideal as a glaze, marinade, wing sauce, or salad topping. Legacy Gold BBQ is excited to provide a means for the average person who loves to grill or smoke proteins to turn their meal into a Legendary Feast!

