River City Beats | COWFORD

Today on River City Live we were joined for two performances by COWFORD , a 4-piece rock n’ roll band proudly hailing from Jacksonville, Florida. Between their intense live shows and their high energy/modern approach to classic rock, these guys are on a mission and here to make a name for themselves with their music. You can support their next album recording by contributing to their GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/cowford, find them on facebook.com/cowfordofficial or follow them on Instagram: @cowfordofficial.