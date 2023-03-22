River City Beats | COWFORD

Today on River City Live we were joined for two performances by COWFORD , a 4-piece rock n’ roll band proudly hailing from Jacksonville, Florida. Between their intense live shows and their high energy/modern approach to classic rock, these guys are on a mission and here to make a name for themselves with their music. You can support their next album recording by contributing to their GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/cowford, find them on facebook.com/cowfordofficial or follow them on Instagram: @cowfordofficial.
12 minutes ago
LIVE: Defense presents its case in Aiden Fucci sentencing hearing
The second day of the Aiden Fucci's sentencing hearing Wednesday began with victim impact statements, including from Tristyn Bailey’s best friend and six members of her family: three of her four siblings, her parents and one of her grandmothers.