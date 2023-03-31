2023 Day of Giving: How you can help families of children fighting illness

Times are tough for everyone. Food prices are way up. Filling up your car’s gas tank costs more than ever. Now, imagine your child is also battling a life-threatening disease.

That’s why News4JAX invites you to take part in the Nemours Children’s Health Day of Giving. We are hosting a phone bank on Monday, April 3 to raise money for the Nemours’ Compassionate Care Fund. The goal is $150,000.

There are two chances to help: from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m and then 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Every cent of donations goes to help children without resources get the care and emotional support they need. Your donation could help put food on the table for a family of a young child who is battling cancer. It might pay for critical medical equipment not covered by insurance. It could even pay for transportation to surgery or pet therapy or music therapy or help a chronically ill child laugh and just be a kid.

The Nemours Day of Giving will give you the chance to meet the patient ambassadors who will share what Nemours and the Compassionate Care Fund have meant to them. Their families will share what it means to them to be surrounded by the extra support that goes well beyond the life-saving clinical care they receive at Nemours.

This is the fifth year Channel 4 has teamed up with Nemours Children’s Health to raise money for the families most in need in our community.

Please tune in to The Morning Show from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and News4JAX from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to hear these incredible stories of survival and receive the phone number to donate. You can also donate here.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will benefit our Compassionate Care Fund supporting children otherwise without resources to receive critical treatment and care.