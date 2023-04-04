Paws-ing for Pets | Give Willow a furever home

Willow is a very sweet, very playful houndy girl who loves other dogs and was a perfect angel meeting kitties! She does amazing at Brewhound and is learning her manners :-)

Willow is around 9 months old, smaller than she appears in photos. She’s probably only going to be a medium size at fully grown (she makes a 40# dog look huge!). She will need some time to decompress - but once she warms up, she will be your best friend and biggest fan!

Willow is still a puppy, and loves everyone. She may have too much energy for young kids.

FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/