River City Beats | Rambler Kane

Today on River City Live, we had a little taste of what to expect next weekend at Woofstock festival with a performance by local musician, Rambler Kane. Standing soaked in the music crossroads of folk, country, blues and soul, Rambler Kane is a singer-songwriter from Jacksonville, FL who presents a unique blend of Americana. Inspired by a wide range of artists both past and present - from Otis Redding to Townes Van Zandt to Shakey Graves - Kane quit his job to pursue the music that’s been pulling at him for years, with dreams of being a full-time traveling troubadour. You can catch him and many more playing at the dog-friendly Woofstock Festival, Saturday, April 15th at Kanine Social in Riverside.