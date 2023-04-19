A World of Taste Awaits at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Food & Wine Festival

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival Returns with Globally Inspired Menu, Headlining Concerts for All Tastes and All-New Serengeti Flyer Attraction

• Guests will embark on a globally inspired culinary experience featuring 79 chef crafted and mixologist curated tastes inspired by cultures from around the world

• Twenty-three headlining acts from different genres will take the stage at the Festival Field throughout 11 event weekends

• Pass Members benefit with exclusive perks such as complimentary festival samples, an exclusive 18-item sampler for the price of a 15-item and early entry to festival concerts

• Starting at $15 per month, Annual Passes are the best way to enjoy the Food & Wine Festival, 23 live concerts and an entire year to experience new thrills like Serengeti Flyer

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Food & Wine Festival will offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience of flavor and rhythm from various latitudes of the world. Beginning on March 10, the highly anticipated event will provide guests with an elevated culinary experience and the opportunity to enjoy live musical performances from some of the most popular artists in the entertainment industry. The event runs through May 21, featuring a total of 20 food and beverage cabins for guests to sip and savor and 23 live concerts. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is included with park admission.

Inspired by a variety of cultures, guests will have the opportunity to explore more than 20 globally inspired culinary offerings. For the perfect pairing, the choices range from 39 wines from regions near and far, 14 craft, domestic and international beers, bourbon tastings and more. From flavors of Asia to Busch Gardens’ own Xcursions store serving house-made coaster themed sweets, there is a dish for every palate at the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival.

Headlining Concerts for Every Taste Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is dishing up a variety of headlining concerts for every taste as part of the Food & Wine Festival. Twenty-three headlining acts spanning genres of pop, rock, country, and more, will take the Festival Field Stage for 11 weekends jam-packed with rhythm and flavor.

