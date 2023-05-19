River City Style- the summer edit!

Jessica Glosson is a local fashion blogger and microinfluencer who manages the website and Instagram account titled @Blonde.in.Blahnik (Blahnik is pronounced ‘Blaah-nick’ like the designer Monolo Blahnik) Jessica has been involved in fashion blogging for around 4 years. She has had the pleasure of working with brands such as Fabletics, Revolve and ThredUp and has attended New York Fashion week for the past 2 years. Jess strives to share on-trend fashion finds that can make anyone feel extra while costing anything but.