Women Writing for Change, Jacksonville

Women Writing for (a) Change, Jacksonville has been serving the Jacksonville Community for the past 10 years by providing a platform for women and other writers to share their stories, as well a platform for women artists and community leaders. We help individuals as well as communities document and share the stories of their lives, one word, one story, one voice at a time. Our annual anthology, (a) river rising, features more than 85 female artists and writers, and acts as a time capsule for the issues of our time.