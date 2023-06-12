Ohana 2023 Rowing for great causes

Ohana 2023 is an international mixed rowing team comprised of four professionally trained ocean row members, including U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul Lore, Mat Steinlin of the United States, Iris Noordzij of the Netherlands, and Marina Hunziker of Switzerland, who will embark on a roughly 40-day trans-oceanic rowing expedition across the Pacific Ocean in June 2023 starting at the historic harbor of Monterey Bay, California, and ending in Kauai, Hawaii. In partnership with K9s for Warriors and the Children’s Tumor Foundation, the Ohana 2023 team aims to raise money to support the nation’s largest veteran service organization in providing trained service dogs to American heroes on the journey to healing from military PTSD, as well to help find a cure for Neurofibromatosis affecting one in 3,000 births, roughly 2.5 million people worldwide. For more information or to donate to this worthy cause, please visit Ohana2023.com.