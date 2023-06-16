Today on River City Live we got to meet the second-grade English and Social Studies teacher at Mayport Elementary School who was recently surprised with the news that she had won the Hyundai Hometown Heroes Award in the Educator category!
Meet the Hyundai Hometown Hero
