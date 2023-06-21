RDB Fashion and Xclusive Entertainment have partnered once again for their 3rd RDB Xclusive Fashion Show which is part of Jacksonville Fashion Weekend. Featuring creatives from all over the country as well as locals, this event is growing to put Jacksonville on the map for fashion and entertainment. There are a number of events associated with the fashion show people can attend. The feature show will be Saturday at the Aloft Hotel in Southside. Doors open at 6pm, the show starts at 7. Information about this weekends activities can be found on the RDB Xclusive Fashion Facebook page. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.