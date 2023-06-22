Carrie Wilson Makeup opens new creative studio!

With over 20 years of experience, Carrie Wilson has worked with everyone from the makeup industry’s elite to countless blushing brides. Carrie has trained and worked all over the country in cities like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, and makes North Florida her home. Over the years, Carrie has developed and perfected an in-home “Makeup Makeover” service to help clients clear out and organize their beauty products, provide advice about new products and application techniques. Most recently, Carrie has developed her own collection of makeup and brushes. As a stylist, Carrie knows what will make each client feel his or her best. Whatever the challenge, her cool and calm demeanor puts people at ease and her unmatched talent always results in satisfied clients. She is well respected in her field and endorsed by many. Follow her for more!