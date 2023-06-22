Goodwill Industries of North Florida reopens Jacksonville Beach retail store

We are live on location in Jax Beach to celebrate the grand opening of the fully renovated Goodwill!

Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. returns to Jacksonville Beach community following a massive overhaul of its 25,500-square-foot retail store and donation center at 1036 Beach Boulevard. The store’s much-anticipated reopening unveils a new two-story shopping and office complex featuring a retail store, a donation drive-thru, and a GoodCareers job center.

The free-standing building in Jacksonville Beach will feature an enlarged and bright sales floor, a larger backroom for processing donations, plentiful parking, and a convenient canopy-covered drive-thru for customers to donate their gently used items, without having to leave their cars.

The second floor will house a GoodCareers center; a no-cost, full-service career center for people who want to find a job and develop the skills to be successful in their search. GoodCareers centers offer hundreds of current job leads, soft skills workshops, use of computers for resumé prep and job searches, on-site interviews, career fairs, a Hello Line (telephone line reserved for participants without a phone to allow employers to contact them), individualized career counseling, and more.

“There has been so much enthusiasm and anticipation in the local community around the renovation of our popular Jacksonville Beach location,” said David Rey, Goodwill Industries of North Florida’s President and CEO. “This refreshed retail store is more reflective of our store model going forward, and we’ll be able to serve more people now with the addition of drive-thru donation, and an expanded GoodCareers center.”

He continued: “It’s essential to our mission that we maintain that local support and engagement because our retail stores are the economic engine that supports our programs designed to train and employ individuals, removing barriers to employment.”

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit www.goodwilljax.org.

About Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is the area’s largest not-for-profit organization specializing in job training and placement services for individuals with barriers to employment. Ninety-one cents of every dollar generated is directly invested in our programs and services. For more information please visit www.goodwilljax.org.