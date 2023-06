A message from the maker: Mark Braddock:

8103 Clothing was established after the loss of my brother. 1981 - 2003 are his birth and death years. This will be our 20th year in business. The 904 Pop Up was started inside 8103 Clothing 4 years ago. The event grew from 10 vendors to 80 vendors in less than 3 months. We now have over 200 creatives and 15 food trucks that participate in our events that happen 10x per year at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach. Our next event is this Sunday from 11-7pm!