Summer fun fits with SunHoney

Sunhoney, a local, woman-owned business by Alyssa Amato, was created in 2019 and just opened up its first storefront in Jacksonville Beach. Sunhoney is a hyper-feminine brand that’s not afraid of a little color but also provides classic staple pieces to add to your closet. Sunhoney drops new arrivals on their website, www.shopsunhoney.com every Tuesday at 11 am and offers free shipping or local store pick-up. You can shop their collection in person at their new storefront, that’s within the 904 Pop Up Shop, at 433 Pablo Ave Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.