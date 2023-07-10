Duke & Dame Whiskey now available in Publix

Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey combines blended whiskey and natural salted caramel flavor to create a unique whiskey experience with a pleasant surprise at each stage of the tasting process. The product features 100% natural ingredients - no artificial flavoring, coloring or additives, and just one gram of sugar per serving. Founded in 2018 by Amani Macaulay and Chima Burey, the independent, Black-owned business has won prestigious awards ranging from The SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, International Whisky Competition, New York International Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The founders believe whiskey is for everyone and wanted to include both men and women in the brand, hence the name including a dame – a female knight. Duke & Dame is a based in Florida and distributes in Florida, Michigan, and New York with availability across the United States from online retailers. For more information, visit www.dukeanddamewhiskey.com