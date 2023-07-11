Grey Matter Distillery -cocktails made with local spirits

Grey Matter Distillery is Jacksonville’s very first craft distillery! Locally and family owned, Grey Matter was founded in 2014. In the spring of 2021, they opened our doors to the public for tours, tastings and an extensive menu of craft cocktails in their cozy Atlantic Beach setting. Grey Matter is the mother-brand of two Florida favorites, Carve Craft Vodka and Live Oak Whiskey, both of which are distilled and bottled right on-site. Along with their newest addition, Mayport Moonshine, they’ve got something to offer everyone.