Mom approved pro tips & tricks for Prime Day deals!

Here is a snapshot of our guest Blakeley Vinicky’s blog on her best Prime Day deals tips and tricks.

Check out the full blog post HERE:

Let’s get to it! Here are some answers to the basics, along with a few of our top picks for Prime Day finds.

What is Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour event where Prime members will have exclusive access to shop millions of deals. The sale begins at 3 a.m. EST on July 11, 2023, and ends 48 hours later on July 13, 2023.

How does it work? Amazon will drop new deals every 30 minutes during select periods, and offer a few types: Lightning Deals, Deals of the Day, and Invite-Only Deals.

Lightning Deals are only available during a specific set time (i.e two hours from deal drop) and may only have a limited availability of product. Once that time has ended or all of the allotted items have been purchased, the deal is over. Most Lightning Deal items have a ticker under the price, showing you how much of that deal has been claimed and how much remain (so if it’s looking close and you don’t want to chance it, snag it while ya can!).

Deals of the Day are not timed deals and will be available for that full 24 hours (or until sellout).

Invite-Only Deals are exactly that, deals that are offered to specific people only, usually based on your purchase and spending history within the site.

How much can you really save on Prime Day? Honestly, it just depends on what you’re shopping for. Electronics and children’s items with a typically higher price tag may be worth it, but smaller items that often go on sale on other retailers’ sites and in-store may not be worth the stress. BUT you do get free shipping (usually with same to three-day delivery) and free returns with your Prime membership, so that is a mega perk.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes, you need to have an active Prime membership to be eligible to shop. However, if you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, and new members will automatically receive a $10 shopping credit to use towards Prime Day shopping. If you choose to continue with the membership, it’s $14.99 per month or $139 per year (college student discounts are available as well).

What are some of the top products and deals? TVs, tablets, Ring doorbells, cameras and security systems, cameras, Amazon products (Fire Stick, Echo Show, Alexa, Amazon Fire tablets, kid’s tablets, etc.), are where you’ll find your biggest savings (up to 60% or more off). You’ll also find great deals on car seats, cribs, scooters, outdoor toys, and family fun, as well as great deals on specific name-brand items (like New Balance shoes or Shark hair dryers or vacuums). They promise to be celebrating with deals on both top brands as well as small businesses, so let’s hope so! You can check out our Amazon Storefront here for some of our favorites.

Shopping Tips

Pro tip #1: You can shop online at Amazon.com or on the Amazon app, but if you’re using the app you can set up alerts to know when your deals are going live. This way you don’t miss that one deal you’ve been waiting for!

Pro tip #2: You can also utilize Alexa to get notifications on deals for specific products or brands.

Pro tip #3: A lot of retailers (both big and small businesses) are offering deals of their own to compete with Prime Day, so be sure to price check competitor or direct brand’s sites before ordering to be sure you’re getting the best deal!

Pro tip #4: If you create a free Rakuten account and install the toolbar on your computer, it’ll automatically alert you with a small pop-up on the screen if it finds a price better than what Amazon is offering. (It will do this any time you’re shopping, but it’s super helpful when you think you may already be getting the best deal and really aren’t. You can also earn cash back, so it’s honestly a win-win). I’ve been using it since 2013 and have gotten $627 in cash back just from having it installed on my toolbar!

Hopefully, this helps! A little reminder that you don’t need to shop just because there are deals happening. Many influencers and ads can make you feel pressured to buy because “it’s a great deal” or “it’s going quick,” but 15% off isn’t worth sweating over in my opinion. But 40% or more? That’s a different story. Buy what you need, want, or can afford, but also know that there’s always another deal down the road.

