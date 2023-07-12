Get in shape with Bittersweet Studios!

Bittersweet Studios, a dynamic fitness and aerial arts studio dedicated to empowering individuals and fostering self-confidence has been the first Aerial arts studio to open in Jacksonville over 11 years ago. Led by a team of passionate instructors, Bittersweet Studios offers a wide range of classes and workshops that combine the artistry of aerial arts with the transformative power of fitness. Through aerial silks, hammock, yoga, pole dancing, bungee fitness, trapeze and aerial hoop, students not only build strength, flexibility, and grace, but also cultivate a deep sense of self-assurance and empowerment. Discover the exhilaration of defying gravity, sculpt your body, and unlock a newfound confidence at Bittersweet Studios. Visit our website or call us today to explore our class offerings and embark on your transformative journey.

Book online at: www.bittersweetfitstudios.com