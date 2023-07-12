Tools to combat substance abuse disorders

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

LSF Health Systems is one of seven behavioral health managing entities (ME) contracted by the Florida Department of Children and Families to provide behavioral health care for people in poverty and without insurance in a 23-county region from Northeast to North Central Florida. Simply put, local people who are struggling with mental health issues or substance use disorders who can’t afford care, can reach out to LSF Health Systems to be connected to resources that can help. Services provided through LSF Health Systems’ contracted behavioral health care providers include prevention, intervention, treatment and care coordination to support recovery.