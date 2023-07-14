Jurassic Quest comes to Jacksonville!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest sold more than one million tickets in 2019, and hosted more than 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru beginning in 2020. Jurassic Quest now operates three touring versions of its classic indoor event, welcoming fans in 41 states and four provinces in the U.S. and Canada over the past year. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick, Park Ranger Marty, Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

Connect with Jurassic Quest:

www.facebook.com/jurassicquest

@jurassicquest

www.twitter.com/Jurassic_Quest