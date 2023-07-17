Sustainable and stylish summer favs for your home!

Basic Shop is a women-owned, local business started in 2022 by Andrea Jomant, a Saint Augustine resident. With a BFA in Interior Design, Andrea loves architecture, design and aesthetics. Her passion for the environment has always been strong, so being able to incorporate sustainability and eco-conscious living into her mission for Basic Shop was a must. Basic Shop currently sells online, delivering to all 50 states and offering local pickup, and can be found at local markets and pop-up shops. Andrea is actively looking for a storefront location, but in the meantime, follow @shopbasicshop on Instagram to see where you can find her next!