Tone, tighten, and tell stubborn fat GOODBYE!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Exion’s simultaneous RF & targeted ultrasound increases hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastin production enhancing the skin’s overall appearance and health. It can be used to tighten and plump up the skin of the face, as well as tighten and tone the body. Exion is offered exclusively in Jax at The Aesthetics Center. To schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Rappaport, call/text (904)808-2455 or go online to jaxaestheticscenter.com.