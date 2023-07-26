Local shares importance of breastfeeding for Women of Color

Zakela Mickens is a Breastfeeding Educator and Advocate that offers Breastfeeding Support to all pregnant, and breastfeeding mothers, with a focus on Women of Color. She has over 5 years of personal breastfeeding experience. Zakela created Powered by Chocolate Milk in 2020 during the height of the pandemic to help a few of her friends that were not receiving help in the hospitals after delivered. She created a group on Facebook for other Women of Color to be able to have a safe space to share details about their breastfeeding journeys and receive support and encouragement. Powered By Chocolate Milk Co. has big plans for the future and wants to change how Breastfeeding is viewed and accepted in public, in the workplace, at school, and amongst friends, loved ones, and strangers. www.pbcmco.com