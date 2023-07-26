Sole Savvy: Back-to-School Style with The Hype Section

Led by co-founders Carlos Gil and Reggie Williams, The Hype Section thrives as a minority-owned business catering to sneakerheads and sports card collectors in Jacksonville, Florida. Located in the heart of St. Johns, the store offers an impressive selection of renowned brands such as Nike, Air Jordan, Adidas, and Yeezy, alongside PSA-graded single sports cards, collectibles, and Pokemon cards. Beyond being a premier retail destination, The Hype Section fosters a passionate community of like-minded individuals who share a love for sneaker and sports card culture. With a keen eye on industry trends, the store continually updates its inventory to provide an unmatched shopping experience. Whether customers are seasoned collectors or curious enthusiasts, they are invited to explore the vibrant lifestyle of The Hype Section and delve into the fascinating world of sneaker and sports card culture.