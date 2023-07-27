Big Thrift Energy- for back to school buys!

From a Goyard trunk worth upwards of $10,000 (scored for $90) to a floor-length vintage Christian Dior cape (a $10 Goodwill find), Virginia knows how to find deals. Danielle from Apartment Therapy says “Virginia has total sage sister vibes, helping you score pieces for a song with tips that are so good, I kind of can’t believe she’s letting us in on these trade secrets.” Picked as a “Best New Book” by People Magazine, Big Thrift Energy will teach you everything you need to know about shopping for affordable vintage home decor and styling it in a modern home. Antiquing can be intimidating: how do you know if a piece is worth salvaging? How do you navigate the piles of merchandise at a thrift store or estate sale? Part resource, part inspiration, Big Thrift Energy is a comprehensive guide that offers tips for thrifting that you never knew you needed: How to shop for the good stuff, how to upcycle and style vintage treasures in your home, and even advice for flipping your most-coveted items to turn a profit. Big Thrift Energy will teach you: • Where to shop for antique and vintage treasures you’ll love • The best things to buy used, and which items to pass on • How to upcycle something old into something “you” and make it fit beautifully in your home • How to tell when something is valuable, and tips for reselling it to make a profit Author Virginia Chamlee has spent more than a decade collecting and selling vintage wares. Her home has been featured on Apartment Therapy and Design*Sponge and her original artwork is available via Chairish, Anthropologie, and Artfully Walls.