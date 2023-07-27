From a Goyard trunk worth upwards of $10,000 (scored for $90) to a floor-length vintage Christian Dior cape (a $10 Goodwill find), Virginia knows how to find deals. Danielle from Apartment Therapy says “Virginia has total sage sister vibes, helping you score pieces for a song with tips that are so good, I kind of can’t believe she’s letting us in on these trade secrets.” Picked as a “Best New Book” by People Magazine, Big Thrift Energy will teach you everything you need to know about shopping for affordable vintage home decor and styling it in a modern home. Antiquing can be intimidating: how do you know if a piece is worth salvaging? How do you navigate the piles of merchandise at a thrift store or estate sale? Part resource, part inspiration, Big Thrift Energy is a comprehensive guide that offers tips for thrifting that you never knew you needed: How to shop for the good stuff, how to upcycle and style vintage treasures in your home, and even advice for flipping your most-coveted items to turn a profit. Big Thrift Energy will teach you: • Where to shop for antique and vintage treasures you’ll love • The best things to buy used, and which items to pass on • How to upcycle something old into something “you” and make it fit beautifully in your home • How to tell when something is valuable, and tips for reselling it to make a profit Author Virginia Chamlee has spent more than a decade collecting and selling vintage wares. Her home has been featured on Apartment Therapy and Design*Sponge and her original artwork is available via Chairish, Anthropologie, and Artfully Walls.
Big Thrift Energy- for back to school buys!
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.