Back to School with NS2

Ryan Mcgriff is a native of Jacksonville, Florida where he as a young man were always an athlete. As time passed McGriff found his passion in switching over from the athlete to the training of the athlete. He has trained numerous collegiate and professional athletes in the NFL & NBA. After his stint of working with pro athletes he then started NS2 Fitness Training after losing his mother at a early age of 51 due to her living an unhealthy lifestyle. After this great lost came the passion to provide women of all an avenue to live a safe and healthy lifestyle.

He and his wife contribute to the community in other ways, as well. They are hosting 9th Annual Back To School Giveaway this Saturday from 10am – 1pm at 1501 N. Main St. www.ns2fitness.com