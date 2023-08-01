Healthy Back to School lunches with Ready, Prep, Go

Ready Prep Go has been in business since 2019 serving the Jacksonville area with nutritional meal prep that is healthy but also full of flavor. We serve our community by providing healthy meals to educate those busy career driven individuals,entrepreneurs, or just that busy parent with good nutritional options. In the 4 years of doing business we were voted best meal prep of Jacksonville 2021 and now provides services to some of our Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chrystina, her husband Ryan and their son Noah contribute to the community in other ways, as well. They are hosting 9th Annual Back To School Giveaway this Saturday from 10am – 1pm at 1501 N. Main St. www.readyprepgo.online