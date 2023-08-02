LOL Jax Festival returns for part VII

This comedy film festival highlights the amazing local filmmakers, local stand-up comedians, local musicians and local businesses in JAX. Started in 2017, this festival was created because with so much drama in the world, it’s ok to laugh all while supporting locals. The “LOL” stands for “Love Our Locals” while “Laughing Out Loud”. The film festival will be August 5th and 6th at WJCT Studios. Doors open at 5pm, event starts at 6pm. www.loljax.com