Kravegan has built a reputation for turning the Vegan food game on its ear. From launching a food truck to co-operating a brick and mortar store in Orange Park, the community has connected with the Kaisers and their passion to share their love of food while offering healthy options. They have relocated to San Marco and Rance rolled over to their new spot to learn about their upcoming Grand Opening and more. www.kravegan.com
Kravegan lands in San Marco
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.