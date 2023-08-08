Help Dean find his furever home!

Dean is a real charmer! He travels well in the car and loves to cuddle with human companions. If you offer him a treat, he’ll take it very gently! He’s a strong boy who walks fairly well on a leash. He needs a home with no kids and no other pets, and needs to wear sunscreen when he’s outdoors.

Nassau Humane Society is dedicated to the humane treatment of all animals; to alleviate their suffering and neglect, to support the human-animal bond, and to foster an environment in which people respect all living creatures.

We will pursue workable solutions to the most urgent animal welfare needs of our community, which are animal overpopulation and homeless pets. Our solutions will emphasize the mutual benefit of bringing pets and people together.

We will provide rescue and control as a lifeline to animals in need and for the necessary protection of our community. We will encourage and provide for pet adoption, animal-assisted therapy, pet care education, outreach spay and neuter programs and other welfare efforts, all in support of our comprehensive community service obligation.

If you would like to help us further our mission, consider volunteering your time, becoming a foster, or making a monetary donation.