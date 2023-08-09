Empowerment packed back to school bags and accessories!

Felicia is the founder + designer of Mygani® , a lifestyle accessory brand she launched in 2015. She wanted to use her creative voice to empower other women of color through the brand’s inspirational products and platforms.

In 2013 she launched Mompreneur Marketplace™, the company’s signature platform designed to support mompreneurs in the unique issues moms face raising a family while growing a business.

Additionally, Felicia hosts, Curls and Convo™, the company’s signature annual event that aims to instill the value of self-confidence in our women and young girls. Believing in yourself regardless of your skin complexion or hair texture. In 2022 the city of Jacksonville declared February 12 Curls and Convo Day with an official proclamation. Felicia is a huge advocate for the Crown Act. The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots.

If you are looking to snag on-hand products available locally with Felicia please email hello@mygani.com