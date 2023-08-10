Permanent jewelry and priceless memories with Anchor Boutique!

Check out more about the St. Augustine #BLINGQUEEN below and book your custom sparkle session, or walk in during business hours to peruse for the perfect gift!

You might spot out host Jana posted up at The Bing Bar!

Laurel Baker Jeweler & Designer

Laurel Baker, a professional jeweler and jewelry designer, is owner of Anchor Boutique. Established in 2010 and located 77 San Marco Avenue in Uptown St Augustine FL. After receiving a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts Degree from the University of Florida, Laurel studied stone cutting, metalsmithing, and worked with her Dad in his jewelry shop to perfect her skills. Her creations and entrepreneurial spirit became a business of attending jewelry shows and selling directly to customers and ultimately led to opening Anchor Boutique. After 13 years in business Anchor Boutique is a full service fine jewelry shop, known for custom creations and attention to detail and quality.Laurel and her team specialize in creating your dream jewelry, like engagement rings, wedding bands and jewelry redesign. Appointments are scheduled at your convenience for designing and planning personal jewelry pieces.

With a large selection of 14ky Gold, 14ky Gold Filled, and Sterling Silver Jewelry starting at $75Walk-in’s welcome or secure your spot and book at https://www.anchorboutique.com/! Visit Anchor in St. Augustine, to have your custom fitted, permanent bracelet or anklet.