Dr. Baxter and Forever Vets visit the studio with a special invitation!

Today River City Live welcomed a special guest as Dr. Baxter of Forever Vets stepped into the spotlight to bring our viewers a personal invite to his #BACKTOSCHOOLBASH!

Check out Dr. Baxter’s event overview below!

Congratulations to everyone who just went back to school! Grab your friends and celebrate with us...this event is FREE to all in the community!

Check out our activities for kids and pets:

- Paint with your pet from 10:00am-2:00pm(Pet paw prints for dogs & kids painting a portrait of their own pet)

- Kids scavenger hunt from 10:00am-1:00pm(Locate all the items on Dr. Baxters scavenger hunt list and receive a prize at the end with certificate of completion)

- Educational tours of facility from 10:00am-12:00pm(Show parents, pets and kids around our facility!)

- Quiet corner with cats from 10:00am-2:00pm(Quieter environment for kids to interact with cats in our aristocrat room by coloring in an animal related coloring books along with reading books to the cats out loud)

- Games to play outside & inside from 10:00am-2:00pm(Giant connect 4, giant jenga, bounce house rental, chalk, jump ropes and hula hoops)

- Movie room from 11:00am - 1:00pm(Cuddle up with your pet watch a show in our lobby)

- Meet & greet with Dr. Baxter from 10:00am-1:00pm(Get your very own autograph and high five from our very own Dr. Baxter)

- Photo opportunities(Multiple photo opportunities for kids & pets to interact with our very own mascot & props)

- Play yard playtime for pets(Your pets can be dropped off for a first free day of play if you choose)

Lunch:

*lunch is not provided for free but an additional cost*

- One food truck from 11:00am - 2:00pm

- BF&D food truck (burgers, fries, and dogs)

#BackToSchoolBash