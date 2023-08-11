Join the WCJ for the annual THRIVE! event !

The Women’s Center of Jacksonville (WCJ) is a community-based, nonprofit organization offering advocacy, support and education to women in Northeast Florida. Established in 1995, it is the only certified rape crisis center for Duval, Nassau and Baker Counties, and also offers mental health counseling; adult and family literacy; breast cancer support; community training on sexual assault prevention and stress management: and information and referral assistance. All services are free.
For more information visit: www.thewcj.org