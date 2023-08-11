Meet the two dynamic locals behind Freshie Friday!

Today River City Live got to kick the weekend off early with #FRESHIEFRIDAY, thanks to new local friends Paige & Ryne, creators of Freshie tequila seltzer!
Freshie is the first USDA-certified tequila seltzer on the market, made without added sugars. Unlike others, Freshie is made in partnership with a fourth-generation family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. At only 99 calories a can, the flavorful drink comes in 3 fresh flavors: Lime, Grapefruit Guava, and Blood Orange Habanero.
It all started when they took a group trip to Mexico, where Ryne whipped up a deliciously refreshing cocktail but without the sugar that gives you that killer headache. Today, that very drink has morphed Freshie, and Florida is one of only four lucky states to have it in stores!