Stephanie Mack is a fashion and lifestyle consultant who offers industry insider insight on living a luxurious life without breaking the bank. Online she’s known as The Borrowed Babes, where she relies on wit, industry experience, and the occasional awkward photo to share tips on utilizing clothing rental services to slay the everyday runway. During the day, she works as a marketing executive at J&W Heating and Air, ensuring your home stays cool and comfortable. But in the evenings, she transforms into a fashion guru, teaching you how to flawlessly mix rental pieces with boutique basics to create a cool, unique, and stylish wardrobe.

