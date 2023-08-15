Help Jimmie Find his furever home!

Meet Jimmie! The sweetest little hound around! He is about 2 yrs old, a good medium size, loves to play with his doggie friends at the park and go for walks with foster mom.

Jimmie is happy, healthy, super snuggly, good with kids, crate trained and housebroken.

For full bio please visit Fursisters.org and apply to adopt Jimmie today!

FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/