Celebrating National Juvéderm Day WITH PVPS

Today on The Beauty Breakdown, Carrie Cummings, DNP, APRN of Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery shared her expertise and real opinions on Juvéderm - here’s her highlights:

1. Is Juvéderm safe?

Yes. All types of Juvéderm are FDA-approved and have undergone extensive tests to validate their efficacy and safety.

2. Will I look 20 again with Juvéderm injections?

A Juvéderm injection reduces fine lines and wrinkles for a softer appearance. While this product will not make you look 20 again, it will minimize the lines and wrinkles on the face and provide a youthful glow that many patients desire. It is important to set realistic expectations. This will be discussed in detail during your consultation.

3. What other anti-aging options are there?

Although fillers have proved to be a terrific solution to make skin appear younger, there are other options to consider. Fat grafting, Botox, and Dysport®, as well as plastic surgery, all hold the potential to provide tremendous improvements to the skin. During the initial consultation, our team will discuss the comprehensive options and give recommendations for the absolute best procedure tailored to your desired outcome. This may include a combination of cosmetic treatments. Your provider at Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery will create a unique treatment plan during your consultation. Pvps.com