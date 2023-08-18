Bridgerton Meets Jacksonville is an Extraordinary event for Extraordinary people. It’s a wonderful opportunity for attendees to express their selves in customary historical fashion while engaging in an evening of Live music, Heavy Hors D’oeuvres, Open bar, Laughter and a very special surprise. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 3rd at the Cosmopolitan Ballroom on Southside. 6 – 10:30 pm fackebook.com/bridgertonmeetsjacksonville