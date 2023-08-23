Making a difference and saving soldiers, Meet Operation 22

Operation22 is a dedicated NON-profit organization that tirelessly works towards a paramount mission - to foster hope, healing, and support for military veterans. With an unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, they wholeheartedly strive to prevent veteran suicides and empower those who have served their country. Through their innovative programs and initiatives, Operation22 aims to create a safe space where veterans can access resources, skills, and counseling to conquer the challenges they may face. With their compassionate approach and tireless efforts, this remarkable organization seeks to restore hope and rebuild lives, showcasing the power of unity, resilience, and empathy for those who have selflessly served. Visit them at www.operation22.com