Handcrafted Cocktails with Cheers 904

Cheers 904 has been providing hand crafted cocktails to the event and wedding industry since April of 2021. It started with three individuals (Katie, Lauren and Alessandro) who love to entertain and have a passion for craft cocktails. We pride ourselves on delivering a unique experience to our clients that turn their gathering into a cherished memory, where they can relish every moment alongside their guests. Our team of experienced bartenders take care of every detail, from crafting fresh cocktails to curating a visually captivating setup. With three different bar options, we can cater to any aesthetic and atmosphere. With Cheers 904, you’re not just hosting a party - you’re curating an unforgettable experience for both you and your guests.

