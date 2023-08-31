Primp Mobile Beauty Boutique

Primp was born from the vision that beauty services should be accessible to all women. We live in a society where our lives are hectic, carving time out for self care can be challenging. By bringing our services to local neighborhoods in the St. Johns county area we are able to help busy women maximize their personal time by eliminating the commute they might otherwise have to make to their salon. Primp is passionate about helping women look and feel her best, no matter how busy their schedules are.

Book now at https://www.primpbyrhianrichard.com/