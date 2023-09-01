Modern Mood Ring Magic with Miso

Miso Mermacorn was established in 2013 and officially became a licensed business in 2022. Miso’s highest mission has been to elevate and recreate the classic 1975 mood ring. With many years of labor and love, Mood Sea Glass™ was born. Mood Sea Glass™ is the world’s first multi color changing sea glass gem stone. Miso showcases her color changing and glow treasures every Saturday at The Riverside Arts Market. www.moodseaglass.com