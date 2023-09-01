Miso Mermacorn was established in 2013 and officially became a licensed business in 2022. Miso’s highest mission has been to elevate and recreate the classic 1975 mood ring. With many years of labor and love, Mood Sea Glass™ was born. Mood Sea Glass™ is the world’s first multi color changing sea glass gem stone. Miso showcases her color changing and glow treasures every Saturday at The Riverside Arts Market. www.moodseaglass.com
Modern Mood Ring Magic with Miso
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.