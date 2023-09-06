Sweet Dreams Sleepover Party Rentals Redefines Fun

Today we got to experience the sleepover megic with Sweet Dreams Party Rentals, check out what they ha to say about the new way to play!

“Sweet Dreams Sleepover Party Rentals specializes in taking the guesswork out of sleepover party planning by offering sleepovers, outdoor glamping, spa & tea parties, and luxurious picnic parties. We range from children’s sleepovers, to bachelorette & bridal showers, proposals, girls nights, corporate women events, to wellness events and women spiritual retreats. Another great aspect about us is that we not only offer these services locally in Jacksonville, but also nationwide. Sleepovers have always been a special way to bond and we plan to continue our mission of creating meaningful connections outside of our screens & instead with special gatherings where we can celebrate and connect in person again! While also healing the inner child of the Party Moms and Dads who enjoy celebrating with us to help them create a magical experience for their children/loved ones.” www.sweetdreamsparty.com