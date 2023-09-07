Winning Looks for Game Day – Shop Secondhand

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Tips To Secondhand Shop for Game Day Looks

Look for Licensed Merch. Items of clothing from jerseys to tee shirts from the official Jaguars collection are frequently found among Goodwill’s racks. Flip really carefully through the tee shirt sections for both men and women. Even the tee shirts are organized by color, so start with black, white, grey and teal. Logo merchandise might be current, or special items not available online anymore – true retro finds.

Shop by Color. One play we always tell you about when it comes to secondhand is to shop by color, because that is how Goodwill stores are organized. Once you’ve culled the racks for logo merch, if you still haven’t found your perfect game day, shop by color. You can mix up teal and black and jaguar print to create a lot of spirit for less.

Accessorize for The Win. True treasures are found all over a thrift store, so don’t limit your thrift shop to just the clothing racks. Look on top of the racks and the end caps for game day accessories – from hats, scarves, purses and more. And don’t forget to peruse the shoes for spirited kicks in team colors or animal print.

Everyone Scores Here. Whether the Jags win or lose, the North Florida community is winner when you thrift shop at Goodwill of North Florida – it keeps items from landfills (more than 13 million pounds last year) and funds programs that remove barriers to employment.