Improve your movement with Pilates at CORE motion!

COREmotion is owned and operated by a Physical Therapist. The studio is a fully equipped Pilates studio offering classes, private and duet sessions and Physical Therapy. COREmotion’s ability to follow clients through the continuum of care (PT to/from Pilates to/from PT) is what makes their studio unique. The Physical Therapists at COREmotion offer a full range of PT services including therapeutic massage, Dry Needling, IASTM, therapeutic exercise and stretching. Wherever you are in your recovery or fitness journey, COREmotion has a place for you! www.coremotionjax.com